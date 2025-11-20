INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Surgery Partners, Inc. - SGRY

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Surgery Partners, Inc. ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGRY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Surgery Partners and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 10, 2025, Surgery Partners issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and held an earnings call to discuss the same. The Company lowered its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $3.275 billion to $3.3 billion, and its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $535 million to $540 million. Surgery Partners' management attributed the guidance revision to timing delays in capital deployment, lost earnings from ambulatory surgical center divestitures, and a cautious stance on commercial payer mix and volume in the fourth quarter.

On this news, Surgery Partners' stock price fell $5.47 per share, or 25.42%, to close at $16.04 per share on November 10, 2025.

