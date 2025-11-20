INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Bancorp, Inc. - TBBK

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Bancorp, Inc. ("Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBBK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bancorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 30, 2025, Bancorp issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In the press release, Bancorp's Chief Executive Officer stated, in relevant part: "We are lowering guidance from $5.25 to $5.10 earnings per share for 2025, primarily due to lower projected balances for our traditional lending businesses and an increased credit provision for leasing as a result of losses on the disposition of previously identified credits in trucking. In addition, we are not giving specific guidance for 2026 other than we are targeting a minimum $7 earnings per share run-rate by the fourth quarter of 2026."

On this news, Bancorp's stock price fell $11.83 per share, or 15.32%, to close at $65.37 per share on October 31, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions.

