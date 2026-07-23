INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Ensign Group, Inc. - ENSG

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Ensign Group, Inc. ("Ensign Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENSG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ensign Group and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook published a short report alleging that Ensign Group's business model relies on inadequate patient care and gaming quality metrics. The Hunterbrook report further alleges that Ensign Group's profits depend on understaffing facilities while routing taxpayer dollars to executives and affiliates, and that patients have suffered and died as a result.

Following publication of the Hunterbrook report, Ensign Group's stock price fell $13.88 per share, or 8.15%, to close at $156.42 per share on June 8, 2026.

Then, on June 11, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a short report on Ensign Group, alleging possible Medicare and Medicaid fraud via a scheme to rent licenses of administrators of skilled nursing facilities who are not actually managing the facilities, potentially in violation of the False Claims Act.

Following publication of the Muddy Waters report, Ensign's stock price fell $4.52 per share, or 2.98%, to close at $147.13 per share on June 11, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP