INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Home Depot, Inc. - HD

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Home Depot, Inc. ("Home Depot" or the "Company") (NYSE: HD).

The investigation concerns whether Home Depot and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 18, 2025, Home Depot issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and updating its guidance for fiscal 2025. Among other items, Home Depot reported earnings per share and sales that missed forecasts, attributing the results "primarily . . . to the lack of storms in the third quarter, which resulted in greater than expected pressure in certain categories." Home Depot also said that "an expected increase in demand in the third quarter did not materialize," which the Company attributed to the impact of "consumer uncertainty and continued pressure in housing." Home Depot also projected that same-store sales for the full year would only be "slightly positive," whereas it had previously expected a 1% increase, and forecast adjusted earnings per share to drop by 5%, more than the 2% decline that the Company had projected in August.

Following this news, Home Depot's stock price fell $21.55 per share, or 6.02%, to close at $336.48 per share on November 18, 2025.

