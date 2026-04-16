INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - TBPH

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Theravance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 3, 2026, Theravance issued a press release "announc[ing] topline results from the Phase 3 CYPRESS study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ampreloxetine in patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) due to multiple system atrophy (MSA), a rare disease." Theravance disclosed that "[t]he study did not meet its primary endpoint in the Orthostatic Hypotension Symptom Assessment (OHSA) composite score" and "[a]s a result of this outcome, the Company has decided to wind down the ampreloxetine program."

On this news, Theravance's stock price fell $4.99 per share, or 26.33%, to close at $13.96 per share on March 3, 2026.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP