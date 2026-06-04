INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twenty One Capital, Inc. - XXI
News provided byPomerantz LLP
Jun 04, 2026, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twenty One Capital, Inc. ("Twenty One" or the "Company") (NYSE: XXI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980
The investigation concerns whether Twenty One and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
SOURCE Pomerantz LLP
Share this article