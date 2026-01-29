INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. - RARE

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. ("Ultragenyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RARE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ultragenyx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

During pre-market hours on December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx announced results from two Phase 3 studies for setrusumab, a treatment for conditions impacting bone metabolism. Neither study achieved statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively. Both studies achieved their secondary endpoints of improvements in bone mineral density against comparators (placebo and bisphosphonates) with strong statistical significance. There was no change in the safety profile observed.

On this news, Ultragenyx's stock price fell $2.02 per share, or 87.64%, to close at $0.28 per share on December 29, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

