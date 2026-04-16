INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. - EVTL

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. ("Vertical Aerospace" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vertical Aerospace and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 24, 2026, Vertical Aerospace filed its annual report for 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In the annual report, Vertical Aerospace disclosed that "[o]ur limited cash and cash equivalents, recurring losses from operations and dependency on raising additional capital indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt (or substantial doubt as contemplated by PCAOB standards) regarding our ability to continue as a going concern."

Following this disclosure, Vertical Aerospace's stock price fell $0.64 per share, or 18.18%, to close at $2.88 per share on March 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP