INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Waldencast plc - WALD

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Waldencast plc ("Waldencast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WALD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Waldencast and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 24, 2025, Waldencast issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Therein, the Company updated its financial outlook for the full year of 2025, expecting net revenue to be broadly in line with 2024 and adjusted EBITDA margin in the high single digits. Previously, Waldencast had guided to mid-teens net revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-to-high teens. The Company also reported a net loss of $185.2 million for the first half of 2025, primarily driven by impairment charges of $132.1 million and $20 million on its Obagi Medical and Milk Makeup brands, respectively.

On this news, Waldencast's Class A ordinary share price fell $0.20 per share, or 6.49%, to close at $2.88 per share on November 24, 2025.

