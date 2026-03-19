INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weis Markets, Inc. - WMK

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Weis Markets, Inc. ("Weis Markets" or the "Company") (NYSE: WMK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Weis Markets and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On February 26, 2026, Weis Markets disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that certain previously issued financial statements, including audited financial statements for fiscal years 2022 through 2024 and interim financial statements in 2025, will be restated due to inaccurately recorded and overstated inventory. The Company also announced that it will delay the filing of its 2025 Annual Report while it completes the review and restatement process.

On this news, Weis Markets' stock price fell $5.12 per share, or 7.16%, to close at $66.39 per share on February 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP