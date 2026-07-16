INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wheels Up Experience Inc. - UP

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up" or the "Company") (NYSE: UP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Wheels Up and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On February 19, 2026, Wheels Up announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Although the Company reported improvement in certain profitability metrics, Wheels Up disclosed that full-year 2025 revenue decreased to $736.5 million, compared to $792.1 million in 2024. The Company also disclosed that net cash used in operating activities increased to $166.3 million in 2025, compared to $77.9 million in 2024.

On this news, Wheels Up's stock price fell $1.74 per share, or 12.38%, to close at $12.32 per share on February 19, 2026.

Then, on April 14, 2026, Wheels Up announced that it expected to complete a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, effective after the close of trading on April 24, 2026, with trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis expected to begin on April 27, 2026. The Company said that the reverse split was expected to help Wheels Up regain compliance with NYSE listing standards and meet criteria for inclusion in the Russell 3000.

On this news, Wheels Up's stock price fell $2.44 per share, or 22.51%, to close at $8.40 per share on April 14, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP