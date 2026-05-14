INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Whirlpool Corporation - WHR

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Whirlpool Corporation ("Whirlpool" or the "Company") (NYSE: WHR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Whirlpool and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 6, 2026, Whirlpool reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and provided its full-year 2026 outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed net sales of $3.273 billion, compared to $3.621 billion in the prior-year period, representing a decrease of 9.6%. Whirlpool also disclosed GAAP net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool common shareholders of $(85) million, compared to GAAP net earnings of $71 million in the prior-year period. The Company reported that MDA North America net sales declined 7.5% year-over-year, while segment EBIT declined to $6 million from $149 million in the prior-year period. MDA North America EBIT margin declined to 0.3%, compared to 6.2% in the prior-year period. Whirlpool stated that, excluding currency, MDA North America net sales decreased 7.8% year-over-year, driven by "lower volume resulting from a significant industry decline" and "unfavorable price/mix as the Supreme Court's IEEPA ruling and anticipated refunds disrupted the industry pricing." The Company also disclosed that EBIT margin was pressured by volume decline, unfavorable price/mix, and higher costs incurred to reduce inventory levels, partially offset by tariff recovery and mitigation actions. For full-year 2026, Whirlpool stated that it expects net sales of approximately $15.0 billion, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.45 to $2.95, and ongoing earnings per diluted share of $3.00 to $3.50. Whirlpool also disclosed a "common dividend suspension as we prioritize debt paydown."

On this news, Whirlpool's stock price fell $6.52 per share, or 11.91%, to close at $48.21 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP