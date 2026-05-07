INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Willis Towers Watson plc - WTW

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Willis Towers Watson plc ("Willis Towers Watson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WTW). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Willis Towers Watson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 30, 2026, Willis Towers Watson reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other items, the Company disclosed revenue of $2.41 billion and organic revenue growth of only 3% for the quarter. The Company also reported that operating margin declined 80 basis points year-over-year. In addition, Willis Towers Watson reported slower organic growth in certain areas of its business. In the Company's Health, Wealth & Career segment, Career organic revenue declined as clients deferred discretionary work amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. The Company also stated that Career saw clients delaying projects with a moderation in advisory-related demand in North America. In the Risk & Broking segment, organic revenue growth was only 2% for the quarter.

On this news, Willis Towers Watson's stock price fell $33.91 per share, or 11.69%, to close at $256.20 per share on April 30, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP