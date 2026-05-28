INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wix.com Ltd. - WIX

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wix.com Ltd. ("Wix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WIX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Wix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 13, 2026, Wix released its Q1 2026 financial results. Wix reported earnings and revenue below consensus expectations, and a sharp decline in operating margins which it largely attributed to softness in its professional developer business. Specifically, Wix acknowledged that its professional developer customers were using competing AI tools, its new Wix Harmony platform had "holes" and "missing capabilities," there had been delays in delivering product updates and innovation to professional developer customers, and as a result the Company had fallen behind "the workflow and the needs of" professional developers.

On this news, Wix's stock price fell $20.56 per share, or 27%, to close at $55.32 per share on May 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP