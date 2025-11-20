INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - ZBH

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ("Zimmer Biomet" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZBH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zimmer Biomet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 5, 2025, Zimmer Biomet issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and held an earnings call to discuss the same. Among other items, Zimmer Biomet reported net sales of $2 billion, missing consensus estimates of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet also lowered the top end of its outlook for full-year organic revenue growth, projecting gains of 3.5% to 4%, compared to a previous range of 3.5% to 4.5%. Zimmer Biomet reported weakness in international markets and non-core businesses, while its Chief Executive Officer said that distributor challenged and a cancelation of orders in the Middle East and Eastern Europe also weighed on the Company's results. Analysts also noted lower-than-expected growth in U.S. knee and hip replacement sales, expressing concerns about Zimmer Biomet's operational controls.

On this news, Zimmer Biomet's stock price fell $15.63 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $87.55 per share on November 5, 2025.

