INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - AMC; APE

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("AMC" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMC; APE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether AMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 20, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired the relevant AMC securities (as described below) during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors in AMC Preferred Equity Units ("APEs"), including those who held APEs immediately prior to the conversion of APEs to common stock on August 25, 2023 and were thereby excluded from receiving the Special Dividend issued to common shareholders on August 28, 2023. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the statements were materially false and misleading because the rights of APE holders were in fact constrained by the Certificate of Designations for AMC's preferred stock, which contained a highly technical loophole allowing AMC to exclude APE holders from distributions occurring after conversion to common stock. The Complaint alleges that this loophole was subtle, non-obvious, and undisclosed in the FAQ or other public investor communications.

