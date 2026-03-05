INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - APO

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (NYSE: APO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Apollo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 1, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Apollo securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On February 1, 2026, the Financial Times reported that "Top Apollo Global Management executives including chief Marc Rowan held wide-ranging discussions over the firm's tax arrangements with Jeffrey Epstein throughout the 2010s, despite the private capital firm having previously said it 'never did any business' with" Epstein.

On this news, Apollo's stock price fell $7.69 per share, or 5.72%, to close at $126.85 per share on February 3, 2026.

Then, on February 17, 2026, the Financial Times published an article entitled "SEC urged to investigate Apollo over Epstein ties", reporting, in relevant part, that the American Federation of Teachers and the American Association of University Professors "told the SEC's enforcement director Margaret Ryan . . . that they believed Apollo's communications to investors 'give an inaccurate and incomplete picture of the firm and its partners' connection to Epstein'."Then, on February 21, 2026, CNN published an article entitled "How Wall Street's Apollo got tangled up in the Epstein files".The article quoted Eleanor Bloxham, founder and CEO of The Value Alliance Company, which advises boards and executives, as stating that the unions have a "strong case" for pushing for an SEC investigation, describing Apollo's response as "very weak", and questioning why Apollo CEO Marc Rowan's meetings and correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein were not previously disclosed.

On this news, Apollo's stock price fell $5.99 per share, or 5%, to close at $113.73 per share on February 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

