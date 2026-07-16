INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - BRCB

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. ("Black Rock" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRCB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Black Rock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 17, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around September 12, 2025, Black Rock conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 14.71 million shares priced at $20.00 per share. Then, on May 12, 2026, Black Rock issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Black Rock revealed a same store growth rate of 5.2%, a four-point decline year-over-year compared to a 9.2% rate in same quarter the prior year. The Company further reported revenue of $55.45 million, missing consensus estimates.

On this news, Black Rock's stock price fell $3.32 per share, or 30.26%, to close at $7.65 per share on May 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP