INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - OWL

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Blue Owl and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 2, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Blue Owl securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 30, 2025, Blue Owl reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Blue Owl reported, among other items, fee-related earnings of only $376.2 million, which missed consensus estimates; fee-related earnings margins of 57.1% which missed expectations by roughly 20 basis points; and a 33% year-over-year decline in performance revenue to only $188,000.

On this news, Blue Owl's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 4.23%, to close at $15.86 per share on October 30, 2025.

Then, on November 5, 2025, two Blue Owl business development companies—Blue Owl Capital Corporation ("OBDC") and Blue Owl Capital Corporation II ("OBDC II") announced entry into a definite merger agreement, stating that "OBDC II does not anticipate conducting additional tender offers prior to the merger."

On this news, Blue Owl's stock price fell $0.74 per share, or 4.72%, to close at $14.95 per share on November 6, 2025.

On November 16, 2025, The Financial Times published an article on the merger, reporting that "at current prices, the investors in [BODCII] could take a potential haircut on their investments" in connection with the merger and that "the trading price of OBDC . . . had been hit by souring sentiment on private credit markets[.]"

On this news, Blue Owl's stock price fell $0.85 per share, or 5.8%, to close at $13.77 per share on November 17, 2025.

On November 19, 2025, Blue Owl announced the termination of the proposed merger, citing "current market conditions."

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP