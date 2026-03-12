INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - CWH

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. ("Camping World" or the "Company") (NYSE: CWH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Camping World and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 11, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Camping World securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On October 28, 2025, after the market closed, Camping World released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting, among other things, that "new vehicle revenue was $766.8 million for the third quarter, a decrease of $58.1 million, or 7.0%," "average selling price of new vehicles sold decreased 8.6%," and "new vehicle gross margin was 12.7%, a decrease of 81 basis points, driven primarily by the 8.6% decrease in the average selling price per new vehicle sold." The Company further disclosed that "total gross margin was 28.6%, a slight decrease of 27 basis points," and "the slight gross margin decrease was primarily from the reduced average selling price per new vehicle sold." Camping World said it saw 2026 as a "consecutive year of Adjusted EBITDA growth, starting in the low $300 million range."

On this news, Camping World's stock price fell $4.17 per share, or 24.8%, to close at $12.65 per share on October 29, 2025.

Then, on February 24, 2026, after the market closed, Camping World released its fourth quarter 2025 results, reporting, among other things, that it had "implemented strict, corrective inventory management objectives to structurally improve [its] turnover rates" creating gross margin headwinds into 2026. The Company reported financial results, including that "net loss was $(109.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increased loss of $49.6 million, or 83.3%," "adjusted EBITDA was $(26.2) million, an increased loss of $23.7 million," "gross profit was $338.2 million, a decrease of $38.7 million, or 10.3%, and total gross margin was 28.8%, a decrease of 247 basis points." Camping World also reported that "new vehicle gross margin was 12.3%, a decrease of 291 basis points," and "used vehicle gross margin was 16.0%, a decrease of 277 basis points," both due to an increase in the average cost per vehicle sold and a decrease in average selling price, "driven in part by accelerated sales of aged used vehicles in December." Camping World additionally reported Selling, General & Administrative as a percent of gross profit of 85%, a year-over-year improvement of only 190 basis points, falling well short of the Company's prior guidance for 300 to 400 basis-point improvement. Finally, Camping World announced that it would be pausing its quarterly cash dividend, effective immediately, "following consideration of forecasted tax distributions, the reduced availability of excess tax distributions to fund dividend payments driven partly by the impact of recent tax law changes, and in consideration of the Company's focus on reducing net debt leverage."

On this news, Camping World's stock price fell $1.79 per share, or 16.5%, to close at $9.06 per share on February 25, 2026.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

