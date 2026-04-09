INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - EOSE

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EOSE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Eos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 5, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Eos securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 26, 2026, Eos issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Eos reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.72, missing consensus estimates by $0.48, and revenue of $57.99 million, missing consensus estimates by $35.7 million. On a related earnings call, Eos's Chief Operating Officer cited three "issues [that] prevented us from delivering our commitments:" an "isolated supplied nonperformance that cost us a week of production"; "the ability for the automated bipolar production to hit quality targets took longer than expected"; and "our battery line downtime ran well above industry norms[.]"

On this news, Eos's stock price fell $4.39 per share, or 39.44%, to close at $6.75 per share on February 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP