INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - FSK

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FS KKR Capital Corp. ("FSK KRR" or the "Company") (NYSE: FSK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether FSK KRR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have July 3, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired FSK KRR securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 6, 2025, the Company reported second quarter 2025 earnings, revealing that the Company's net asset value had declined to $21.93 per share, down $1.44, or 6.2% from the prior quarter, and the total fair value of investments fell $474 million, to $13,648 million. Moreover, the Company report earnings (loss) per share of negative $0.75, down $1.18 or 274.4% from the prior quarter, and a total net realized and unrealized loss per share of negative $1.36, down $1.12 or 466.7% from the prior quarter. Further, investments on non-accrual status rose to 3.0% and 5.3% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 2.1% and 3.5% in the prior quarter.

On this news, FS KKR's stock price fell $1.66 per share, or 8.2%, to close at $18.58 per share on August 7, 2025.

Then, on February 25, 2026, the Company announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings, revealing net asset value had continued to decline to $20.89, down $1.10 or 5% from prior quarter, and the total fair value of investments fell another $406 million, to $13,009 million. Moreover, the Company reported earnings (loss) per share of negative $0.41, down $1.17 or 153.9% from the prior quarter, and a total net realized and unrealized loss per share of negative $0.89, down $1.08 or 568.421% from the prior quarter. Further, investments on non-accrual status again rose to 3.4% and 5.5% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 2.9% and 5.0% in the prior quarter. The Company also "acknowledge[d] specific challenges" with additional companies and cut its dividend to $0.48 per share (previously $0.70).

On this news, FS KKR's stock price fell $2.03 per share, or 15.24%, to close at $11.29 per share on February 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP