INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Gartner, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - IT

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner" or the "Company") (NYSE: IT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Gartner and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 18, 2026 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Gartner securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 5, 2025, Gartner issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. During a related earnings call, Gartner disclosed a 7% decline in the Company's contract value ("CV") growth rate from the prior quarter. On this news, Gartner's stock price fell $92.78 per share, or 27.55%, to close at $243.93 per share on August 5, 2025.

Then, on February 3, 2026, Gartner again announce a significant decline in its CV growth rate, which fell another 2% (both including and excluding federal contracts), and for the first time disclosed a significant shortfall in its Consulting segment's performance against the Company's internal projections. On this news, Gartner's stock price fell $42.24 per share, or 20.87%, to close at $160.16 per share on February 3, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP