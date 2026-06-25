INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in GeneDx Holdings Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - WGS

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GeneDx Holdings Corp. ("GeneDx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WGS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether GeneDx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 3, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired GeneDx securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 16, 2025, GeneDx announced an agreement to acquire Fabric Genomics, a firm focused on AI-driven genomic interpretation.

Then, on May 4, 2026, GeneDx announced its 2026 first quarter results, allegedly revealing a drop in adjusted gross margin from 74% to 69%, reduced projected earnings from $540-$555 million to $475-$490 million, and a $31.3 million impairment loss directly attributable to Fabric Genomics.

On this news, GeneDx's stock price fell $33.42 per share, or 49.20%, to close at $34.51 per share on May 5, 2026

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP