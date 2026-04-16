INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - GOSS

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gossamer Bio, Inc. ("Gossamer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOSS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Gossamer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 1, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Gossamer securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 23, 2026, Gossamer issued a press release and hosted a call to announce topline results for its Phase 3 PROSERA study evaluating seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which failed to meet the primary endpoint of improved six-minute walk distance at Week 24, with a +13.3 meter placebo-adjusted gain (p-0.0320) failing to meet the required 0.025 alpha threshold. Gossamer attributed this miss to patients at Latin American sites performing particularly well on placebo due to enrollment of a heavily treated lower-risk population.

On this news, Gossamer's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 80.13%, to close at $0.42 per share on February 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP