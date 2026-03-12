INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in monday.com Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - MNDY

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against monday.com Ltd. ("monday" or the "Company") (NYSE: MNDY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether monday and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 11, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired monday securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On November 10, 2025, monday issued a press release announcing financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Concurrently, the Company issued softer guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025, citing a shift in its performance marketing strategy.

On this news, monday's stock price fell $23.38 per share, or 12.33%, to close at $166.21 per share on November 10, 2025.

Then, on February 9, 2026, monday issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. The Company issued 2026 guidance that included a weaker outlook and a strategic shift away from its long-term 2027 revenue target of $1.8 billion.

On this news, monday's stock price fell $20.37 per share, or 20.79%, to close at $77.63 per share on February 9, 2026.

