INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Picard Medical, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - PMI

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Picard Medical, Inc. ("Picard" or the "Company") (NYSE: PMI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Picard and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 3, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Picard securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

In the weeks leading up to October 23, 2025, Picard's stock price surged from its IPO price of $4.00 per share to an all-time high of $13.68 per share, despite no fundamental news from the Company to justify such a spike. Investigations have since revealed that Picard's stock was the subject of an illicit social-media-based promotion scheme that artificially inflated its price, in which impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touted Picard with sensational but baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

