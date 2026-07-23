INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in PicS N.V. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - PICS

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PicS N.V. ("PicS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PICS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether PicS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 4, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired PicS securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around January 30, 2026, PicS conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 22.9 million shares of Class A common stock at $19.00 per share. Then, on March 19, 2026, PicS released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and revealed that, as part of the Company's "annual review of expected credit loss parameters," it had made several "enhancements" to its Expected Credit Loss ("ECL") calculations, and "implemented a stricter policy to accelerate the classification of renegotiated non-performing exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3." As a result, "R$590 million of Stage 2 portfolio balances were reclassified to Stage 3, resulting in an ECL increase of R$88 [$17.56 million USD]." Stage 3 is the Company's highest risk category for its credit portfolio.

On this news, PicS's stock price fell $3.56 per share, or 22.5%, to close at $12.27 per share on March 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP