INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in POET Technologies Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - POET

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against POET Technologies Inc. ("POET" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POET). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether POET and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 29, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired POET securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 27, 2026, Investing.com published an article entitled "POET Technologies stock tumbles after losing Marvell orders." The article reported that POET stock fell "after the company disclosed the cancellation of all purchase orders from Celestial AI, now owned by Marvell Semiconductor Inc. Marvell provided written notice on April 23, 2026, canceling all purchase orders, including those for initial production units first announced by POET in a press release on April 25, 2023. Marvell cited the company's disclosures of information related to the purchase orders and shipping details as violations of confidentiality obligations."

On this news, POET's stock price fell $7.15 per share, or 47.35%, to close at $7.95 per share on April 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP