INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in PomDoctor Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - POM

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PomDoctor Ltd. ("PomDoctor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM).

The class action concerns whether PomDoctor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 6, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired PomDoctor securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In the weeks leading up to December 10, 2025, PomDoctor's share price surged from the initial public offering price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $6.09, despite no fundamental news from the Company that would justify such a spike. Investigations and public reports have since revealed that PomDoctor used social media to orchestrate an illicit "pump and dump" promotion scheme to defraud investors. The reports describe how impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touted PomDoctor in online forums, chat groups, and through social media posts with sensational but baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

On December 10, 2025, PomDoctor's share price abruptly crashed by approximately 91% to $0.50.

