INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Quanex Building Products Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - NX

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Quanex Building Products Corporation ("Quanex" or the "Company") (NYSE: NX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Quanex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 18, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Quanex securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 4, 2025, after the market closed, Quanex announced its financial results for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year. Quanex disclosed, among other things, that ongoing "operational issues related to the legacy Tyman window and door hardware business in Mexico" had "impacted results more than expected[.]" Quanex also disclosed that it was "adjusting for lower expected volumes and pushing oug the timing of when [it] expect[s] to realize procurement savings" from integration of the Tyman business. Then, on September 5, 2025, Quanex held an earnings call to discuss the quarter's financial results. During the call, Chief Executive Officer George Wilson explained that the operational challenges at Tyman "negatively impacted EBITDA in the Hardware Solutions segment by almost $5 million in the third quarter alone." Wilson explained that the issue had been "identified midyear" and described the systems used to "anticipate and plan for tooling repairs" as significantly deficient.

On this news, Quanex's stock price fell $2.73 per share, or 13.06%, to close at $18.18 per share on September 5, 2025.

