INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - RICK

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. ("RCI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RICK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether RCI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 20, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired RCI securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On September 16, 2025, New York's Office of the Attorney General announced the indictment of certain top executives of RCI, alleging that its investigation "revealed that RCI executives bribed an auditor with the New York Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) to avoid paying over $8 million in sales taxes to New York City and the state from 2010 to 2024."

On this news, RCI's stock price fell $25.80 per share, or 24.83%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $25.80 per share on September 17, 2025.

