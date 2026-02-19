INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Richtech Robotics Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - RR

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Richtech Robotics Inc. ("Richtech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Richtech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 3, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Richtech securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 29, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a short report alleging that Richtech had mischaracterized a non-commercial participation in Microsoft's AI Co-Innovation Labs as a "close collaboration." According to the report, Microsoft stated that the engagement was a standard customer program with no commercial element, despite Richtech's public statements implying a meaningful partnership. The report further noted that the announcement preceded a dilutive private placement and followed Richtech's failure to file its Form 10-K in a timely manner, raising questions about the accuracy of the Company's prior disclosures.

On this news, Richtech's stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 20.87%, to close at $4.02 per share on January 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP