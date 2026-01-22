INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. ("Sprouts" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SFM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Sprouts and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 26, 202 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Sprouts securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 29, 2025, Sprouts announced disappointing top-line results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with comparable stores growth faltering below the Company's expectations. Sprouts further announced disappointing fourth quarter guidance and further slashed its full year estimates, despite raising them only one quarter prior. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on "challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer."

On this news, Sprouts' stock price fell $27.30 per share, or 26.11%, to close at $77.25 per share on October 30, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

