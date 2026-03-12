INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Trip.com Group Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - TCOM

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Trip.com Group Limited ("Trip.com" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCOM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Trip.com and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 11, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Trip.com securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On January 14, 2026, Bloomberg published an article entitled "China Starts Antitrust Probe of Trip.com Ahead of Travel Peak". The article reported that "China is investigating [Trip.com] over alleged antitrust conduct, taking aim at the country's dominant online travel platform" and that "State Administration for Market Regulation accused [Trip.com] of abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices." The article further reported that "[i]n September [of 2025], the market regulator in Zhengzhou summoned Trip.com for violations of rules against setting 'unfair restrictions' on merchants' transactions and prices."

On this news, Trip.com's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $12.90 per ADR, or 17.05%, to close at $62.78 per ADR on January 14, 2026.

