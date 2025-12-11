INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Wildermuth Fund of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - WESFX; WEFCX; WEIFX

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors in Class A, Class C, and/or Class I shares in the Wildermuth Fund (the "Fund") (NASDAQ: WESFX; WEFCX; WEIFX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether the Fund and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 29, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Class A, Class C, and/or Class I shares in the Fund during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On June 29, 2023, the Fund announced that, based on the recommendation of the Fund's adviser, Wildermuth Advisory, LLC ("Wildermuth Advisory"), the Fund's Board of Trustees had approved a plan of liquidation for the Fund. At that time, Wildermuth Advisory and its owners, Daniel and Carol Wildermuth, reassured investors that there were no issues with the underlying investments held by the Fund and that the reason for its liquidation stemmed from the loss of certain tax advantages. Then, on November 1, 2023, the Wildermuths resigned from their roles as officers of the Fund. Daniel Wildermuth further resigned as Chairman of the Board and the Fund's agreement with Wildermuth Advisory was terminated. The Board replaced Wildermuth Advisory with BW Asset Management Ltd. ("BWAM") as the Fund's investment adviser. After undertaking its own valuation of the Fund's investments, BWAM reported that the Fund's net asset value had, in reality, largely declined due to underperforming portfolio companies—a fact that the Fund, its Chief Financial Officer, Wildermuth Advisory, and the Wildermuths had known at all relevant times but concealed from Fund investors.

