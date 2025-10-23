INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in WPP Plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - WPP

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against WPP Plc ("WPP" or the "Company") (NYSE: WPP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether WPP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 8, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired WPP securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On July 9, 2025, WPP published a trading update for the first half of 2025, advising investors that the Company had "seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed." The Company attributed its misfortune to both "continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated," at least in part due to "some distraction to the business" as a result of the continued restructuring of WPP Media. 

On this news, WPP's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $6.48 per ADR, or 18.09%, to close at $29.34 per ADR on July 9, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

