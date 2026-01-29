INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Sale of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - EDR

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Endeavor and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 18, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you sold Endeavor Class A common stock during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

A Complaint has been filed on behalf of a class consisting of all investors who sold Endeavor Class A common stock between January 15, 2025 and March 24, 2025, against Endeavor, certain of its officers and directors, and Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (together, the "Defendants"). The Complaint alleges that the Defendants orchestrated a unified scheme to depress minority bargaining power and the value realizable by the unaffiliated public shareholders, while insiders captured future upside through rollovers and separate benefits. Defendants allegedly orchestrated this scheme by, among other things: (i) rejecting a "majority of the minority" vote on the merger and closing by controller written consent; (ii) locking-in a $27.50 cash-out merger consideration without any collar or contingent value right and offering only a de minimis dividend to shareholders that they shared with themselves; and (iii) disseminating a misleading Information Statement on January 15, 2025 that spoke in present tense about "fairness" and "best interests" to unaffiliated shareholders while relying on Centerview Partners, LLC's fairness opinion with analysis frozen "as of" March 2024 and omitting material contemporaneous information needed to render those assertions not misleading.

