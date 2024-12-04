Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Aehr Test Systems, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEHR) securities between January 9, 2024 and March 24, 2024. Aehr provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR) Failed to Disclose Delays in Customer Orders

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that contrary to prior representations to investors, Aehr was continuing to experience substantial delays in customer orders, which was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth, and therefore, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated. The complaint alleges that when Aehr announced its disappointing preliminary fiscal Q3 2024 financial results on March 5, 2024, the Company's stock fell over 22%, to close at $11.37 per share on March 25, 2024.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Aehr Test Systems, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by February 3, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Aehr Test Systems, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP