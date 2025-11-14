Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Freeport-McMoran Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Freeport-McMoran Inc. (NYSE: FCX) securities between February 15, 2022 and September 24, 2025. Freeport is a mining company.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Freeport-McMoran Inc. (FXC) Misled Investors Regarding Safety at its Mines

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Freeport did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia; (2) the lack of proper safety precautions constituted a heightened risk that could foreseeably lead to the death of Freeport's workers; and (3) this constituted an undisclosed heightened risk of regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk.

Plaintiff alleges that on September 9, 2025, after reporting that seven workers were unable to safely evacuate the Grasberg Block Cave after an incident, the Freeport's stock declined. The stock declined further on September 24, 2025, after Freeport reported two of the workers were fatally injured and the impact the incident would have on mining operations.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Freeport-McMoran Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by January 12, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Freeport McMoran Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP