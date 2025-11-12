Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Stride, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) securities between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025. Stride is a technology company that provides an education platform to deliver online learning to students throughout the U.S.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations That Stride, Inc. (LRN) Mislead Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, Stride told the market that it was "one of the nation's most successful technology-based education companies" and that its "[d]eep educational, regulatory, and policy expertise" across the United States allowed it to "leverage[e] capabilities and assets to address market failures or shortcomings." The complaint continues that the foregoing were false and misleading statements because Stride was: (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining "ghost students"; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.

Plaintiff alleges that on September 14, 2025, a report stated that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education had filed a complaint against Stride, alleging fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct, including inflating enrollment numbers by retaining "ghost students" on rolls to secure state funding per student and ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees. On this news, the price of Stride's stock fell $18.60 per share, or 11.7%, to close at $139.76 per share on September 15, 2025.

Then, on October 28, 2025, the Company announced that "poor customer experience" had resulted in "higher withdrawal rates," "lower conversion rates," and had driven students away. Stride estimated the impact caused approximately 10,000-15,000 fewer enrollments and stated that, because of this, its outlook is "muted" compared to prior years. On this news, the price of Stride's stock dropped $83.48 per share, or more than 54%, to close at $70.05 per share on October 29, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Stride, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis.

Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

