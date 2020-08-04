INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates AT&T, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - ATT

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of AT&T, Inc. ("AT&T") (NYSE: T), for breaching their fiduciary duties to AT&T and its shareholders. If you are an AT&T shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether AT&T's board of directors or senior management failed to manage AT&T in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to AT&T, and whether AT&T has suffered damages as a result.

In recent years, AT&T and its media subsidiaries have seen a series of reports of sexual and racial discrimination and harassment.

In November 2017, Warner Bros. TV Group launched an investigation regarding sexual harassment allegations against executive producer, Andrew Kreisberg.

On March 18, 2019, AT&T-owner Warner Bros. announced the resignation of its chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara, following allegations of an improper sexual relationship.

On July 27, 2020, AT&T-owned WarnerMedia announced a full investigation into reports of a hostile work environment, including racial and sexual harassment and intimidation, at the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

What You Can Do

If you are an AT&T shareholder, you may have legal claims against AT&T's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

