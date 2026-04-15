INVESTOR ALERT: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Super Micro class action lawsuit – captioned Bhuva v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., No. 26-cv-02606(N.D. Cal.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) securities and charges Super Micro as well as certain of Super Micro's top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Super Micro class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-super-micro-computer-class-action-lawsuit-smci.html

You can also contact attorney Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Super Micro class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Super Micro, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells server and storage solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture.

The Super Micro class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a significant portion of Super Micro's sales of servers were to companies based in China; (ii) these transactions violated U.S. export control laws; and (iii) there were material weaknesses in Super Micro's controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations.

The Super Micro class action lawsuit further alleges that on March 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced the unsealing of an indictment against three individuals associated with Super Micro for engaging in a "scheme to divert massive quantities of servers housing U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China" in violation of U.S. export control laws. The DOJ announcement allegedly stated these activities were done "all to drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law" and enabled the sale of "approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers" between 2024 and 2025. According to the DOJ, Yih-Shyan Liaw (Super Micro's co-founder, director, and Senior Vice President of Business Development), Ruei-Tsang Chang ("a general manager in [Super Micro's] Taiwan office"), and Ting-Wei Sun ("a third-party broker and "'fixer'") "conspired to systematically divert [Super Micro's] servers with certain GPUs to China without a license to do so from the U.S. Department of Commerce," the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Super Micro stock fell more than 33%, according to the Super Micro class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Super Micro securities during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Super Micro class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Super Micro investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Super Micro shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Super Micro class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP