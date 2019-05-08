Investor Cash Management Launches Patent-Pending, White-Label Cash Management Accounts Powered by DriveWealth

CHICAGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Cash Management (ICM) today announced the launch of its patent-pending cash management accounts linked directly to specified SEC-registered securities such as government money market and ultra-short bond funds. The company has partnered with DriveWealth, LLC, a leader in global digital trading technology, to provide technology, brokerage and clearing services for the new white-label accounts.

Unlike conventional bank, high-yield savings and brokerage sweep accounts, the new ICM accounts provide an unmatched combination of higher rates – more than 35 times the national bank average of six basis points – and immediate, unrestricted liquidity. The accounts enable end-users to transform SEC-registered securities into digital currencies to make payments via debit card, ATM and online bill pay.

ICM CEO Fred Phillips said: "Our mission is to support our distribution partners – including asset managers, advisors and affinity partners – by providing them with turnkey, customized white-label cash management accounts. These include a mobile app on Apple and Android, desktop portal, and investment card – our patent-pending debit card linked to specified securities. In turn, our distribution partners can offer superior value-creating accounts to their clients and members."

DriveWealth CEO Robert Cortright said: "We're very excited to partner with ICM and help fuel its new innovative accounts. DriveWealth is all about providing the infrastructure to allow our partners to create digital financial products for their retail customers. Our customizable suite of APIs enables ICM to build its offering right on top of our infrastructure in a way that provides a seamless experience to the end user."

Added Phillips: "DriveWealth is a wonderful partner that shares in our top priorities: combining superb technology, a commitment to democratize investing, and the vision to offer its services globally. We are pleased to work together in the U.S. and international markets."

Morningstar founder and executive chairman Joe Mansueto, also a significant investor in and advisor to ICM, said: "ICM's unique technology eliminates friction – transaction costs, overwhelming choice, lack of liquidity – to enable our distribution partners to convert savers into investors, and to enable investors to obtain far better returns on their assets."

Lance Weaver, former chairman of the board of Mastercard International and head of ICM's advisory board, said: "Until now, individuals viewed payments and investments as separate activities linked to separate accounts. With ICM-powered accounts, for the first time clients can have all their assets fully invested and immediately liquid; now, the investment account and the payments account are the same."

Cornell Brooks, former president of the NAACP and now the Harvard Kennedy School's Professor of Leadership and Social Justice, is a senior advisory board member of ICM. He said: "For far too long, there has been a persistent investment and wealth gap in the United States. Community groups can partner with ICM to offer accounts that are a simple, powerful tool to enable underserved individuals to become investors and access products that enable them to build better, more inclusive financial futures."

Phillips said: "To enhance our product offering and customer experience, we are proud to collaborate with industry leaders including DriveWealth; Mastercard; Plaid, a leader in client authentication; Sutton Bank, a leading card issuer; and Allpoint, the nation's largest ATM network. What makes ICM unique is our ability to transform SEC-registered investment products into digital currencies for payments, which in turn is driven by a robust, agile set of APIs."

With customers and partners in more than 140 countries, DriveWealth is the pioneer in bringing digital access to the U.S. securities market for investors around the world. The company, which launched its patent-pending real-time fractional share trading capabilities in 2016, was founded with the mission to democratize investing in the U.S. stock market by making it available to everyone, globally, at an affordable cost.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com.

About ICM

Investor Cash Management uses its patent-pending technology to link cash management accounts directly to specified SEC-registered securities (e.g., government money market and/or ultra-short bond funds), thereby transforming securities into digital currencies to make payments via debit card, ATM and online bill pay. ICM supports its distribution partners – including asset managers, advisors and affinity partners – by providing them with turnkey, customized white-label cash management accounts, including a customized mobile app on Apple and Android, desktop portal and investment card (its patent-pending debit card linked to specified securities). For more information, please visit InvestorCashManagement.com.

