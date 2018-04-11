Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan's Global Platform

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch commented: "For nearly 60 years, Mylan has remained true to its core purpose of providing access to medicine. To expand access, we've built tremendous diversity into our commercial, operational and scientific platforms. The result is a durable business model that delivers consistent and reliable results. Today, for example, we estimate that 75% of the cash flows that Mylan generates are stable and durable. We look forward to continuing to engage our many stakeholders about Mylan's unique profile."

Mylan President Rajiv Malik commented: "We are uniquely positioned to maximize opportunities for continued growth and commercial differentiation in the global markets we serve. In parallel, the scientific expertise we have amassed over the past decade fuels our ability to continue driving the company's commercial success. To this end, in 2018 we have dedicated more than half of our R&D investments to complex product development. Complex products represent about 70% of Mylan's overall pipeline value, based on IQVIA brand values. These investments continue to build on our proven ability to develop and commercialize difficult-to-manufacture products for patients."

Chief Commercial Officer Tony Mauro commented: "Mylan has a commercial presence in more than 165 countries and territories around the world. How we leverage this reach and expand in these markets drives our differentiation. Today, for example, more than 60% of Mylan's revenues come from regions outside of the U.S., including Europe and Rest of World. As important, Mylan is poised to outperform market growth in many ex-U.S. countries over the next five years."

Chief Financial Officer Ken Parks commented: "We have committed to maintain strong financial flexibility in support of our business goals, and this disciplined approach is a key component to the durability of our platform. As we have continued to diversify our product portfolio and reach across Mylan's three segments, Mylan has driven strong and sustainable cash flow generation. In addition to reaffirming our 2018 guidance, we remain committed to deleveraging and maintaining an investment grade credit rating."

Biosimilars

Mylan's presentation highlights continued progress on biosimilars across markets and therapeutic areas, including oncology, diabetes and metabolism, and immunology. Regarding Mylan's leading portfolio of 16 biosimilar and insulin analog products on the market or in development worldwide, updates focus on pipeline products' progression through development, filing and approval as well as approved products' commercialization strategy.

Additional Scientific and Product Highlights

Additional highlights include an overview of Mylan's advancing respiratory platform, which focus on preparations for a U.S. generic Advair® launch. Mylan's version, Wixela™ Inhub™, is expected to come to market during the summer of 2018. The company also notes positive developments in Mylan's collaboration with 3M to advance availability of a generic Symbicort® pMDI in the U.S.

Mylan's investment to expand availability of certain global key brands, new pipeline opportunities such as conjugated estrogens, a biosimilar for BOTOX®, and certain healthcare solution services are also highlighted. Management also discusses growth opportunities across Mylan's infectious disease franchise and plans to double the company's over-the-counter, dermatology and injectables businesses.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including with regard to: reaffirming 2018 guidance; Mylan being built to last and positioned for growth; Mylan's acquisition of the global marketing rights to a once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate product through a partnership with Mapi Pharma; Mylan's partnership with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to commercialize a biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab) in Europe; Mylan's acquisition of the global development and marketing rights from Prayog Labs for a new, fast-acting formulation of Meloxicam, a non-opioid pain management option; Mylan's durable business model that delivers consistent and reliable results; Mylan being uniquely positioned to maximize opportunities for continued growth and commercial differentiation in the global markets we serve; the scientific expertise we have amassed over the past decade fueling our ability to continue driving the company's commercial success; in 2018 we have dedicated more than half of our R&D investments to complex product development; complex products representing about 70% of Mylan's overall pipeline value, based on IQVIA brand values; investments continue to build on our proven ability to develop and commercialize difficult-to-manufacture products for patients; Mylan being poised to outperform market growth in many ex-U.S. countries over the next five years; that we have committed to maintain strong financial flexibility in support of our business goals and this disciplined approach is a key component to the durability of our platform; that as Mylan continues to diversify our product portfolio and reach across Mylan's three segments, Mylan has driven strong and sustainable cash flow generation; in addition to reaffirming our 2018 guidance, we remain committed to deleveraging and maintaining an investment grade credit rating; that Mylan's version, Wixela™ Inhub™, is expected to come to market during the summer of 2018; positive developments in Mylan's collaboration with 3M to advance availability of a generic Symbicort® pMDI in the U.S.; Mylan's investment to expand availability of certain global key brands, new pipeline opportunities such as conjugated estrogens, a biosimilar for BOTOX®, and certain healthcare solution services; and growth opportunities across Mylan's infectious disease franchise and plans to double the company's over-the-counter, dermatology and injectables businesses. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: success of clinical trials and our or our partners' ability to execute on new product opportunities; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to our or our partners' ability to bring products to market; other risks inherent in product development; the scope, timing, and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, including government investigations, and the impact of any such proceedings on our or our partners' businesses; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators, and changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations, in the United States and abroad; the impact of competition; strategies by competitors or other third parties to delay or prevent product introductions; the effect of any changes in our or our partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; any other changes in third-party relationships; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the businesses of Mylan or its partners; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management; and the other risks detailed in Mylan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mylan undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

