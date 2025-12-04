INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Alexandria To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ("Alexandria" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARE) and reminds investors of the January 26, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of its Long Island City (LIC) property; notably, the Company's claims and confidence about the leasing value of the LIC property as a life-science destination aligning with ARE's Megacampus™ strategy.

Alexandria issued a press release on October 27, 2025, reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Alexandria reported third quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations, a 5% decline in revenue, and a 7% decline in adjusted funds from operation. Alexandria also reported a decline in its average occupancy rate from 94.8% in the prior year to 91.4%.

Following this news, Alexandria's stock price fell over 19% on October 28, 2025.

