INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Bath and Body Works

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Bath & Body Works To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Bath & Body Works between June 4, 2024 and November 19, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bath & Body Works, Inc. ("Bath & Body Works" or the "Company") (NYSE: BBWI) and reminds investors of the March 16, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company's strategy of pursuing "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" was not growing the customer base and/or delivering the level of growth in net sales touted; (2) as the Company's strategy of "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" faltered, the Company relied on brand collaborations "to carry quarters" and obfuscate otherwise weak underlying financial results; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 20, 2025, Bath & Body Works, Inc. announced disappointing third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a 1% year-over-year decline in revenue, missing prior guidance calling for 1–3% growth, and a 26% drop in net income to $77 million. The Company also sharply reduced its full-year outlook, cutting expected earnings per diluted share from a range of $3.28 to $3.53 to "at least $2.83." That same day, in an investor presentation, Bath & Body Works unveiled a new business strategy and acknowledged that its prior focus on "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" had failed to grow its total customer base. The Company further admitted that this strategy reduced investment in core categories, relied on collaborations to "carry quarters," and led to an overreliance on deeper and more frequent promotions.

Following these disclosures, Bath & Body Works' stock price fell $5.22, or 24.8%, to close at $15.82 per share on November 20, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Bath & Body Works' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Bath & Body Works class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BBWI or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP