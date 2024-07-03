INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cambium

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cambium To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in Cambium between May 8, 2023 and January 18, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/CMBM.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CMBM) and reminds investors of the July 22, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that there was a buildup of inventory in the Company's distribution channels; (2) that the Company and its distributors were reasonably likely to offer aggressive discounts to reduce the high channel inventories; (3) that the Company's revenue would decline sequentially until the excess channel inventory was sold through; (4) that Cambium was likely to incur significant charges to writedown excess and obsolete inventory; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 1, 2023, after the market closed, Cambium reported that second quarter 2023 revenue fell 23% sequentially due to "higher channel inventories" that resulted in "lower demand for Enterprise products." As a result, the Company reduced its fiscal 2023 guidance, now expecting revenue to decline 7% to 11% year-over-year. The Company also announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Atul Bhatnagar, would step down immediately.

On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $4.89 per share, or 30.07%, to close at $11.37 per share on August 2, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on October 4, 2023, after the market closed, Cambium announced preliminary third quarter 2023 revenue "between $40.0-$45.0 million compared to the previous outlook of $62.0-$70.0 million[.]" The Company attributed the shortfall to, in part, "a decrease in orders and an increase in stock rotations from distributors in the Enterprise business" and "pressure" from "channel inventories."

On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $2.87 per share, or 36.2%, to close at $5.05 per share on October 5, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 18, 2024, after the market closed, Cambium revealed that preliminary fourth quarter 2023 revenue was expected to be "approximately $40.0 million compared to the previous outlook of $45.0-$50.0[.]" The Company attributed the revenue shortfall to "offering aggressive Enterprise product discounts to clear excess channel inventories." The Company further revealed "gross margin will also be below the low end of the range due to increased excess and obsolete inventory reserves." Moreover, the Company's Chief Financial Officer would depart Cambium on February 2, 2024.

On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $0.60 per share, or 12.40%, to close at $4.24 per share on January 19, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Cambium's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Cambium class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/CMBM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

