INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Direct Digital

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Direct Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRCT) and reminds investors of the July 22, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company's transition toward a "cookie-less" advertising environment was accelerated and would impact revenue in 2024; (2) the Company's alternatives to third-party cookies, including planned investments in AI and machine learning to build on first-party data sources, would not be viable alternatives to third-party cookies and similar tracking technologies; (3) the Company did not have adequate solutions to address the impending phase out of third-party cookies by Google; and (4) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the effectiveness of Direct Digital's platform and related financial results, growth, and prospects. When the truth emerged, Direct Digital shares fell significantly, damaging investors according to the allegations of the suit.

On March 26, 2024, Direct Digital released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, missing revenue growth estimates due to "efforts . . . to accelerate the transition towards a cookie-less advertising platform."

On this news, Direct Digital's stock price fell $10.47, or 39.5%, to close at $16.04 per share on March 27, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

