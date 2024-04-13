INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of InMode

NEW YORK, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against InMode Ltd. ("InMode" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INMD) and reminds investors of the April 15, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the price at which InMode sells its devices, which reflects the demand for those products; and (2) InMode's compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regulations, including the FDA's prohibition on off-label marketing of devices and the FDA's requirements for the reporting of injuries. Specifically, Defendants repeatedly touted the demand for InMode's devices and told investors that those devices were never sold at a discount. InMode also assured investors that it had "obtained [FDA] clearance for the current treatments for which we offer our products" and that "no third-party claims have been brought against us to date." As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of InMode common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

The truth began to emerge just before the market closed on February 17, 2023, when an investigative publication revealed that InMode threatened some customers with legal action over complaints made about the Company's devices and sales tactics. The customers also stated that InMode offered to replace defective products on the condition of signing confidentiality agreements with non-disparagement clauses. However, despite these disclosures, InMode continued to misrepresent the pricing of, and demand for, its products.

Then, on October 12, 2023, before the market opened, InMode lowered its full-year revenue guidance, which the Company blamed on higher interest rates, tighter leasing approval standards, and bottlenecks in loan processing. Later that same day, an investigative publication announced a forthcoming report on InMode, relating to the Company's statements to investors about pricing flexibility of products and margin consistency. After the close of trading, the publication released a story revealing that InMode significantly discounted the prices of its devices on a routine basis throughout the Class Period. As a result of these disclosures, the price of InMode common stock declined precipitously.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

